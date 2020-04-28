Ryan Newman medically cleared to race again after horrific Daytona 500 crash

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP/AP) — Ryan Newman has been medically cleared to race again after a horrific crash at the Daytona 500, Roush Fenway Racing announced on Monday night.

“He’s Back! @RyanJNewman has been medically cleared to resume all racing activities and will pilot the No. 6 Ford once NASCAR returns to action,” Roush Fenway tweeted.

Newman said on Sunday he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition, which could be as early as May 17.

Newman suffered a head injury in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before walking out holding hands with his two daughters.

Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman for three races before the NASCAR season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking before NASCAR’s iRacing event Sunday, Newman said on Fox Sports that he will be ready to race when NASCAR calls drivers back to the track.

“That’s the absolute plan for sure. I am healthy,” Newman said. “I have been blessed with another layer of this (coronavirus) situation giving me more time to heal and I look forward to being back in the seat, for sure.”

Newman was in a spectacular crash while racing for the lead on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17. His airborne car was hit by another car, his Ford rolled several times and came to a stop on his roof. It took several minutes to get him out of the car and transferred to a Florida hospital, where his condition was considered serious but not life-threatening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.