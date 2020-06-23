Ryan Blaney wins GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — Ryan Blaney won the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday evening.
The race was run Monday after being rained out on Sunday. Rain also caused a delay in the race during Stage 1 on Monday.
Prior to the start of the race, drivers came together to support Bubba Wallace.
A noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall, NASCAR announced Sunday.
Wallace, the only Black driver in the elite Cup Series, just two weeks ago successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues.
Federal authorities are investigating the discovery of the noose.