Ryan Blaney wins GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – JUNE 22: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Sylvania Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – JUNE 22: Spotters watch the race during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – JUNE 22: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Sylvania Ford, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – JUNE 22: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, takes a selfie with NASCAR drivers that pushed him to the front of the grid as a sign of solidarity with the driver prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. A noose was found in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway a week after the organization banned the Confederate flag at its facilities. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — Ryan Blaney won the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday evening.

The race was run Monday after being rained out on Sunday. Rain also caused a delay in the race during Stage 1 on Monday.

Prior to the start of the race, drivers came together to support Bubba Wallace.

A noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall, NASCAR announced Sunday.

Wallace, the only Black driver in the elite Cup Series, just two weeks ago successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues.

Federal authorities are investigating the discovery of the noose.