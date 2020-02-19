Ross Chastain to fill in for Ryan Newman at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. — Ross Chastain will fill in for Ryan Newman this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Roush Fenway Racing announced on Wednesday.

Newman was injured in a crash while leading the Daytona 500 on the last lap on Monday. He has since been treated at Halifax Medical Center and released.

Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark issued the following statement:

“First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover. We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing. “The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family. That is never more evident than during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice.”

There is no timetable for Newman’s return, Roush Fenway Racing said.