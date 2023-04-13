DENVER (KDVR) – During a Colorado Rockies game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, one fan decided to make a scene.

A viewer of Nexstar’s Denver station KDVR shot a video of the Rockies mascot, Dinger, dancing on the dugout with its back to the crowd when someone in the stands jumps up and blindsides the dinosaur.

According to the viewer, Dinger was back out on the field during the game after the incident.

Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department responded to a tweet containing the original video. DPD said an investigator was looking into this and wanted to speak with the person who recorded the video.

Dinger, a purple triceratops, has entertained fans since popping out of an enormous egg on April 16, 1994.

The mascot also made headlines in 2021 after a fan shouting Dinger’s name was misheard and accused of yelling a racial slur at the batter, Miami Marlins’ Lewis Brinson.

Dinger isn’t the first mascot to be tackled.

Last year, Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe suffered a season-ending injury to his “drumstick.” Poe, a raven, was injured during a game between youth football players and Baltimore-area mascots during a Ravens’ preseason game against the Washington Commanders in August 2022.

He made a triumphant return to the field in January.