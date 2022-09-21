PHOENIX (WGHP) — Robert Sarver, the owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, has announced his intention to sell both franchises, according to ESPN.

Sarver’s decision to sell comes after a tumultuous week following the conclusion of the NBA’s nearly year-long investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny during his 17-year tenure as the Suns’ owner.

The NBA’s investigation into Sarver began after ESPN’s Baxter Holmes published a story in November 2021 detailing the allegations against Sarver.

On September 13, the NBA finalized its investigation and announced it was punishing Sarver by suspending him from the league for a year and fining him the maximum of $10 million.

The investigation found that Sarver:

On at least five occasions “repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others.”

“Engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees.”

“Engaged in demeaning and harsh treatment of employees, including by yelling and cursing at them.”

At the time, Sarver commented on the findings of the investigation stating through the Suns:

“While I disagree with some of the particulars of the NBA’s report, I would like to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employees. I take full responsibility for what I have done. I am sorry for causing this pain, and these errors in judgment are not consistent with my personal philosophy or my values. I accept the consequences of the NBA’s decision. This moment is an opportunity for me to demonstrate a capacity to learn and grow as we continue to build a working culture where every employee feels comfortable and valued.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also said in a statement:

“The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing. We believe the outcome is the right one, taking into account all the facts, circumstances and context brought to light by the comprehensive investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to upholding proper standards in NBA workplaces. I am hopeful that the NBA community will use this opportunity to reflect on what this great game means to people everywhere and the values of equality, respect and inclusion that it strives to represent. Regardless of position, power or intent, we all need to recognize the corrosive and hurtful impact of racially insensitive and demeaning language and behavior. On behalf of the entire NBA, I apologize to all of those impacted by the misconduct outlined in the investigators’ report. We must do better.”

In the aftermath of the league’s decision, numerous NBA players, executives and sponsors expressed disappointment, considering the penalty to not be harsh enough.

“Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it.” LeBron James’ response to Sarver’s punishment on Twitter (Sept. 14)

“I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior. My heart goes out to all of the people that were affected. Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated.” Current Suns player and former National Basketball Player’s Association President Chris Paul’s response to the punishment on Twitter (Sept. 14)

“I cannot in good judgment sit back and allow our children and future generations of fans to think that this behavior is tolerated because of wealth and privilege. Therefore, in accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver. While I have no interest in becoming the managing partner, I will work tirelessly to ensure the next team steward treats all stakeholders with dignity, professionalism and respect.” Open letter from Suns Vice Chairman Jahm Najafi (Sept. 15)

“We are absolutely calling for that [lifetime ban]. We do not want him to be in a position where he is managing or engaging with individuals who are engaging with our players or the players themselves. We are absolutely clear from the findings that are in the report that we do not want him to be in that position.” Tamika Tremaglio, Executive Director of the National Basketball Player’s Association (Sept. 16)

“PayPal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of combatting racism, sexism, and all forms of discrimination. We have reviewed the report of the NBA league’s independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values. PayPal’s sponsorship with the Suns is set to expire at the end of the current season. In light of the findings of the NBA’s investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his suspension.” Statement from PayPal CEO and President Dan Schulman (Sept. 16)

The public backlash continued to grow until Wednesday when Sarver announced his intention to sell his franchises.

Sarver released the following statement on why he is deciding to sell:

“As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner’s one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love. But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible — that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”

Silver states that he “fully supports” Sarver’s decision to sell and that “this is the right step for the organization and community.”

NBA players as well as members of the Suns organization who spoke to ESPN for the whistleblowing report in November 2021 expressed approval at the news that Sarver was going to sell.

“I’m so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress!” LeBron James on Twitter in response to Sarver’s intent to sell (Sept. 21)

“We thank Mr. Sarver for making a swift decision that was in the best interest of our sports community.” Statement from current National Basketabll Player’s Association President and New Orleans Pelicans player CJ McCollum (Sept. 21)

“I am pleased to know that while Robert initially was not genuinely remorseful for his actions, it does bring me comfort to know that he was able to put the organization and city before his own needs and desires to step aside so that we can begin to move forward without the hurt and anguish that was tied to his leadership.” A Suns staffer speaking anonymously to ESPN on Sarver’s intent to sell

“I’m relieved, I’m beyond happy, I’m empowered and I’m motivated to continue to ensure that all of the men in that organization still in power who upheld this culture are rooted out.” A Suns staffer who particiapted in the investagation speaking to ESPN on Sarver’s intent to sell

“I do not want to be a distraction to these two teams and the fine people who work so hard to bring the joy and excitement of basketball to fans around the world,” Sarver said in his statement. “I want what’s best for these two organizations, the players, the employees, the fans, the community, my fellow owners, the NBA and the WNBA. This is the best course of action for everyone.”

The Suns will play their first preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 10.