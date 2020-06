NASCAR is moving the All-Star race out of Charlotte, the organization announced on Monday, according to a report.

Citing North Carolina’s troubling increase in coronavirus cases, Motorsport.com says the race will be moved to Bristol Motor Speedway and will keep its time slot of Wednesday, July 15, at 7 p.m.

NASCAR will formally make the announcement Monday night during a 7:15 p.m. news conference.

The race has not been moved since 1986.

FS1 will carry the broadcast.