Reidsville Rams defeat Mountain Heritage Cougars 35-6

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — The Reidsville Rams defeated the Mountain Heritage Cougars 35-6 on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams faced off against the Cougars at the Kenan Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m. during the 2020-2021 Football Championships 1AA tournament.

The Rams are currently 10-0, while the Vikings are 7-2.

Grimsley High School won the Class 4-A football state championship on Friday night.

The Whirlies defeated the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders 28-8 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Grimsley led the game 14-2 at halftime and never looked back.

The Whirlies finish the season with a perfect 10-0 record.

The Crusaders came into the game undefeated and will end their season at 9-1.

On Thursday night, the school celebrated with a bonfire pep rally, and, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, students and staff saluted the team buses as the players left Greensboro with hopes of returning as champions.