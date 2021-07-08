Reidsville High School football star, incoming NC State freshman, named NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Breon Pass, the electric two-sport student-athlete from Reidsville High School has been named the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Male Athlete of the Year.

Pass was a three-time state champion in football and East-West All-Star Game selection in basketball.

Pass, who played basketball and football for the Reidsville Rams will lace up the sneakers this fall for Kevin Keatts and the N.C. State Wolfpack.

The versatile Pass capped off his football career with Most Outstanding Offensive Player honors in the 2A State Championship Game this year. Pass caught five passes for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help seal the victory.

On the hardwood, Pass led the Rams to a 26-3 record, although the team lost in the third round of this year’s playoffs. He averaged 21.1 points per game, 7.4 rebounds a game and 7.3 assists per contest.

He also became one of a select list of players to reach 50 points in a single game when he led the Rams to a 92-90 comeback win over Salisbury in the Big Shots MLK Tourney Town Showcase, scoring 50 points while grabbing 11 rebounds in the Game.