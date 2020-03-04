Breaking News
Reidsville High basketball game stopped after fight, pepper spray used

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Police were called to a high school after a fight broke out during a basketball game. 

It happened with just 19 seconds left on the clock during Tuesday night's game between Reidsville and South Granville high schools.

Witnesses told the News & Record that a fan on the South Granville side ran into the Reidsville players' huddle. An officer pulled the fan back, but seconds later, a fight broke out near the Reidsville bench.

Police used pepper spray to break up the fight.

The game will be completed tomorrow, but this time, without any fans

