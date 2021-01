GOOD MORNING AMERICA – Pitbull performs live on “Good Morning America,” as part of the GMA Summer Concert series on Friday, June 15, 2018 airing on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. GMA18 (Photo by Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) PITBULL

Mr. Worldwide is celebrating his birthday with his very own NASCAR team.

On Friday, rapper Pitbull announced that he is now the co-owner of Team Trackhouse Racing.

“I’ve been a fan of the NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder,'” he said. “… This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday, so Get Ready! Dale!”

Pitbull was quickly answered with warm welcomes from others in the industry, including NASCAR itself, which wrote, “Welcome! We’re so glad you’re here!”

I’ve been a fan of the @NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder’, now I’m an official co-owner of the @TeamTrackhouse racing team. Thank you Justin Marks, Ty Norris & Daniel Suarez for the great opportunity. This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday, so Get Ready! Dale! pic.twitter.com/vDA199TE0h — Pitbull (@pitbull) January 15, 2021