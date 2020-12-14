Raiders fire defensive coordinator following 44-27 loss against Colts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders are making a change in their coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther has been relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator.
The team made the announcement on Twitter Sunday night, following a 44-27 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.
Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli will serve as the interim defensive coordinator throughout the rest of the 2020 season.
