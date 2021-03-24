Proposal moving through SC State House aims to let college athletes “cash in”

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Letting college athletes cash in! That’s the goal of a new proposal working its way through the South Carolina State House.

It’s rare but the bill is actually getting the Gamecocks and Tigers to agree on something!

At the South Carolina State House, both Clemson and the University of South Carolina said this will benefit all student-athletes.

Right now, six other states have passed legislation allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness – and a handful of others are considering similar proposals.

There would be a federal law in the future that allows this but until then South Carolina wants to have a state law on the books.

A Senate Education Subcommittee took up an Athlete Compensation Bill. Through the proposal, athletes in South Carolina would be allowed to make money through endorsement deals, autographs, and social media influencer marketing opportunities.

“It’s the right thing for all of our student-athletes across the country to engage in name, image, and likeness. Is it going to be a recruiting advantage? Maybe in some places and areas but it will all balance out over the course of time,” Athletic Director Ray Tanner said with the University of SC.

Critics said this would end amateurism in college sports and would turn it into the wild west, where the big schools and their boosters will throw crazy amounts of money at students.

The bill received a favorable report from the subcommittee and has been sent to the Senate Education Committee.