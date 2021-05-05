Pro wrestlers in the Triad put on a show in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — When Aaron Biggs, a Parkland High School class of 2004 graduate, enters the ring, he turns into “Rampaging Beast” and he means business.

He grew up watching pro wrestling and now at the age of 35, he’s living the dream.

“Everybody goes through things in life where they just want to give up, ” he said. “But I have wrestling to say, ‘I don’t want to give up on this,’ when I’m in there for how many minutes whipping. I’m free.”

The fans enjoy the show in Burlington and every wrestler has an interesting story to tell: like 16-year old Malachi Jeffers, of Greensboro.

“You got to know how to deal with the crowd, the crowd is a serious thing,” Jeffers said. “Some fans think it’s real some fans don’t, the fans that think it’s real take it real personally.”

Pro wrestling is a big deal here in North Carolina.