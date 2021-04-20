‘Powerful and graceful’: Zion Williamson set to debut his 1st signature shoe

(WNCN) — Zion Williamson has made an impact in many ways since dazzling us via high school highlight film that has translated seamlessly into the NBA. For those efforts and more, the second-year forward for the New Orleans Pelicans has earned his own signature shoe.

Courtesy: Jordan Brand/Nike

The Zion 1 makes Williamson Jordan Brand’s first Gen Z signature athlete on a talented roster with other young NBA stars that includes Luka Dončić, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal and Caris LeVert. Williamson signed with Jordan Brand in July of 2019 and the team at Jordan Brand says they then began working on a signature line of shoes for the forward.

Williamson’s array of power dribble turned power dunk moves whether in the halfcourt or in transition was the inspiration for the design of the shoe or as the brand puts it, the sneaker was made for the “transcendent athletic possibility of the power forward’s game.”

“From the time he was in high school, Zion keeps you right on the edge of your seat,” says Howard “H” White, VP, Jordan Brand Affairs. “You know that anything can happen. It’s like looking at a famous painting. No one’s really arguing about how special it is. All you can do is be in awe at what he does.”

“Words can’t really explain it. As a kid you just say it to put in the atmosphere like, Hey, I want my own signature shoe, but as you get older you see it is tough to get your own signature shoe,” said Williamson in a Sports Illustrated interview. “Things have to really go your way, and I just want to thank Jordan Brand for the opportunity because I don’t think it has hit me yet.”

The shoe comes in four colorways, each telling a different story.

Courtesy: Jordan Brand/Nike

The Black and white “Gen Zion” colorway commemorates Williamson’s ascension to the spotlight and representation of the game’s next-generation, Nike says. The colorway will release in limited quantities on April 23.

‘Zion 1, Gen Zion’ colorway (Courtesy: Jordan Brand/Nike)

The duo-tone “ZNA” colorway represents the dual qualities that define Williamson’s game — powerful and graceful, strong and smooth, understated and dominant, and celebrates his quick rise to stardom in the NBA. The ZNA will release on May 5.

‘Zion 1, ZNA’ colorway (Courtesy: Jordan Brand/Nike)

The “Noah” colorway is inspired by Zion’s “unbreakable bond” with his younger brother Noah. The sneaker features drawings and doodles inspired by Noah’s visits to Nike’s world headquarters. This sneaker colorway releases on May 19.

‘Zion 1, Noah’ colorway and Noah (Courtesy: Jordan Brand/Nike)

The “Marion” colorway pays homage to Zion’s roots back in Marion, South Carolina. Williamson says this is where he learned the value of family, friendship and hard work. This colorway releases on May 26.

‘Zion 1, Marion’ colorway (Courtesy: Jordan Brand/Nike)

Williamson, who played his college ball at Duke, will debut his ‘Zion 1’ Jordan Brand sneaker when his Pelicans take on the Brooklyn Nets on April 20.