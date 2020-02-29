Players Group asking NCAA to consider March Madness games without an audience because of coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The National College Players Association has released a statement saying there should be a discussion about having March Madness games with no audience because of the coronavirus.

The first round of the NCAA will be held in Greensboro on March 20 and March 22.

The ACC Tournament will be held in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex from March 10-14.

The full statement reads:

“In the wake of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA and its colleges should take precautions to protect college athletes. They should also make public which actions will be taken and when. Precautions should include cancelling all auxiliary events that put players in contact with crowds such as meet and greets and press events. Athletic programs should also take every possible measure to sanitize buses and airplanes used to transport players. In regard to the NCAA’s March Madness Tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present. Google just cancelled a summit in California and Amazon is encouraging its employees to avoid all nonessential travel because of coronavirus concerns. The NCAA and its colleges must act now, there is no time to waste.”

A person has died in Washington state of coronavirus, state health officials said Saturday, marking the first such reported death in the United States.

During a press conference on Saturday, President Trump said the patient who died was a woman in her late-50s.

State officials issued a news release announcing the death.

Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington state worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities after confirming three patients were infected by unknown means.

The patients — an older Northern California woman with chronic health conditions, a high school student in Everett, Washington and an employee at a Portland, Oregon-area school — hadn’t recently traveled overseas or had any known close contact with a traveler or an infected person, authorities said.