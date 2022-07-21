COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A former University of South Carolina Quarterback passed away Thursday morning at the age of 43, according to the Gamecocks Football Program.

Phil Petty, a Boiling Springs native, became the starting quarterback for the university in 2000. He remained the starting quarterback for three years.

He won the MVP award in the Gamecocks’ 2002 Outback Bowl victory over Ohio State.

Just over a month ago, he had taken an assistant football coaching job at Gray Collegiate Academy in Columbia.