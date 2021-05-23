Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion

Phil Mickelson appeared to have a rush of blood as he hit a still moving putt Saturday.

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon.

The golfer’s win at 50 makes him the oldest major golf champion.

The short jab with his left fist to celebrate birdies and even a few pars. A thumbs-up to the gallery. Phil Mickelson at times looked to be about the only one having fun Friday in a PGA Championship that has become the ultimate test without being extreme.

But then what’s not to enjoy?

The 50-year-old Mickelson looked like the Mickelson of old on another windswept grind around the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, running off five birdies over his last eight holes, the last one giving him a 3-under 69 and a share of the lead.

“To know I’m playing well heading into the weekend, to be in contention, to have a good opportunity, I’m having a blast,” Mickelson said before his win.