Running back Peyton Hillis of Arkansas runs a drill at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Former Arkansas running back Peyton Hillis, who also starred in the NFL, is still in intensive care following a swimming accident on Jan. 5 in Florida.

A reporter was told that Hillis is battling and definitely needs as many prayers as he can get.

Initially, the lungs and kidneys were the main issues. But now sources say that his kidneys are a great concern now.

Hillis was injured while saving a family member from drowning.

Hillis was a star running back at Conway High School before signing with the University of Arkansas. From there, he was drafted in Round 7 of the NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

At Arkansas, Hillis played in 44 games and combined with Darren McFadden and Felix Jones to give the Razorbacks one of the best running back trios in the history of college football.

Hillis rushed for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns at Arkansas, caught 1,197 yards and 11 touchdowns in passes, 213 kickoff return yards and 257 punt returns.

In the NFL, Hillis played for the Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants. He played in 81 games in the NFL with 34 starts. He rushed for 2,832 yards and 23 touchdowns and caught 1,050 yards and three touchdowns.

Hillis notably was featured on the cover of the Madden NFL 12 video game.