Panthers Training Camp: QB Sam Darnold will be fully vaccinated on July 30, source confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Carolina Panthers Quarterback Sam Darnold will be fully vaccinated this week, on July 30, a league source confirms to FOX 46.

This breaking news means Darnold received his second COVID-19 vaccine on July 16, 2021. Darnold is currently wearing a red wristband on day one of Panthers training camp on Wednesday.

The QB was recently spotted at practice without his face mask on, and had previously dodged questions surrounding his vaccination status.

Here is a full list of the 2021-2022 protocols for players:

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who has been vaccinated, previously told reporters that while he is not requiring players to get the vaccine, the number of vaccinated players on the team is not where he would like it to be.