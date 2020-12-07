Carolina Panthers temporarily close facility, add players to COVID-19 list

The Carolina Panthers are closing the team facility Monday and Tuesday after additional players were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team had not released the names of the players who were added to the list as of Monday morning.

Per NFL rules, teams cannot say whether players have tested positive for the virus or whether they are quarantining because of close exposure.

The Panthers said the team will hold virtual meetings and testing to start the week as they continue to consult with medical experts about their next steps.

The organization put rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector on the reserve list last week.

The Panthers, who were off this past weekend, are scheduled to take on the Denver Broncos next Sunday.