Panthers see increase in ticket sales after announcement of Cam Newton’s return

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — While the news about Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers has certainly excited fans, it’s also excited the team ticket office, who says they saw an increase in sales after the big announcement.

While the team did not have exact ticket numbers to share, FOX46’s research showed ticket prices on popular platforms like StubHub and Ticketmaster were steadily increasing Thursday afternoon.

Many Panthers fans say the best thing about their favorite player coming home is the opportunity to see him play in person.

“I will be here. Whatever I have to pay, I’ll be here,” said Anthony Moskowitz.

The cheapest ticket prices on StubHub for the Panthers next home game on Nov. 21 against the Washington Football Team jumped from around $85 to $107. On the Gametime app, prices jumped from $76 to $99 in a matter of hours.

“It does not surprise me at all. It’s Cam Newton. He was the face of Carolina for so long and we’re welcoming him home,” said Panthers Fan Ian Best.

Other fans are a bit more skeptical about the success Newton will bring to the team. In fact, one fan said she is less likely to buy tickets now, fearing disappointment.

“I remember just watching the games on TV and saying ‘I’m glad I’m not there to see us do this poorly,’” said Fotini Hernandez.

Recent Panthers games saw low fan attendance, and loud support for opposing teams. Whether Newton’s return will change the dynamic in the stadium remains to be seen.