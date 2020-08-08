Panthers player considers retiring over COVID-19 concerns, report says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers left tackle Russell Okung is trying to decide if he wants to retire due to coronavirus concerns ahead of the team’s upcoming season, ESPN reports.

Okung, 31, missed 10 games in the 2019 season because of a pulmonary embolism.

He called the embolism a “wake up call when he was diagnosed in June 2019. He has made a full recovery.

He says he would be comfortable walking away from football if he feels the environment isn’t safe, a source tells ESPN.

The offensive player was with the Seahawks then the Broncos and lastly the Chargers before the Panthers guard Trai Turner was traded to L.A. Chargers in March.

Okung has one year left on a four-year, $53 million contract, ESPN reports.