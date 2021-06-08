Panthers owner & wife announce Rock Hill special needs park donation

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole announced a sizeable donation for a new park development in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Tuesday.

Carolina Panthers Charities will make a $200,000 donation for the park, which has a targeted grand opening date of August 21.

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys and US Rep. Ralph Norman were among those who spoke. The city donated half of the land for the project.

The park will be designed for those with special needs including those with hearing and sight challenges, mental disabilities, and the elderly.

Located at 1005 Eden Terrace across from Winthrop Coliseum, the 15-acre park will feature athletics fields and are expected to host some national events including the Special Olympics. It is expected to be the first Universal Design certified Park in the world.

The project is estimated to cost around $8 million.

The Panthers are building a Rock Hill headquarters, which is expected to debut in 2023.