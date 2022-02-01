Panthers name new team president with Tom Glick stepping aside

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With one football season over and another about to begin, a number of changes on the executive level are being made for the Panthers, Charlotte FC, and Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

Panthers President Tom Glick will be stepping aside after four years and Kristi Coleman will be his replacement. Coleman has been with the organization for eight years working with financials.

In addition, Nick Kelly will add to his previous title of Charlotte FC team president the title of CEO of Tepper Sports.

“Nick, Kristi, Joe, and Nicole are talented, passionate executives, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with them as we strengthen our organization and build winning teams for our fans,” owner David Tepper said. “We thank Tom for his many contributions to the organization and wish him and his family the best.”

During his tenure having responsibilities for the overall day-to-day operations, Glick played a significant role in the rollout of Charlotte FC, which is set to launch in its inaugural season later this month. Glick’s background is soccer-heavy, having past business relationships with teams in the Premier League and MLS including NYC FC. He also had a background in Minor League Baseball. He worked with the New Jersey Nets during the team’s transition to Brooklyn.

Mr. Tepper’s wife, Nicole, has also been named chief administrative officer of Tepper Sports.

The Panthers had a tumultuous season, finishing with seven straight losses and questions about the stability at both the quarterback and head coaching positions.