Panthers put up a good fight but fall short in Kansas City, 33-31

The Carolina Panthers put up a fight but the Kansas City Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed championship pedigree on Sunday defeating the Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium, 33-31.

A 67-yard field goal attempt by Joey Slye as time expired was unsuccessful for Carolina.

Christian McCaffrey, returning from injury, scored his second touchdown of the day with 1:53 to play in the game making it 33-31.

Teddy Bridgewater was able to get the Panthers on the board for the first time in the second half with 10 minutes to play in the 4th rushing the ball into the end zone from 4 yards out to make the score 26-24. The Chiefs responded three minutes later with another Mahomes touchdown to make it 33-24.

Mahomes put the Chiefs (8-1) in front for the first time in the third quarter connecting with Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a 20-17 lead. They’d take a 26-17 lead on a 28-yard pass from Mahomes to Tyreke Hill to start the fourth quarter.

McCaffrey caught a pass from Bridgewater halfway through the first quarter to put the Panthers (3-6) on the board first on Sunday.

The defending Super Bowl champions saw Mahomes, who signed a contract this offseason for 10-years and worth up to $503 million dollars, throw for 372 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Mahomes converted on a TD pass to Demarcus Robinson with 3:45 remaining in the first to pull within 14-13. Joey Slye kicked a field goal before time expired to give the Panthers some cushion.

The Panthers Pro Bowl running back McCaffrey was returning from an ankle injury that had sidelined him since Week 2. A scary moment took place late in the 4th quarter when McCaffrey left the field grimacing and favoring what appeared to be his right shoulder area. He returned a few plays later but looked like he was still in pain. He finished the day with 69 yards rushing and 82 yards receiving.

The Panthers faked a kick to start the second quarter and were able to convert. Curtis Samuel took a handoff from Bridgewater and ran for 14 yards and with it a 14-3 lead. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked a 39-yard field goal in the first quarter to cut the deficit to 7-3. Another field goal in the second made it 14-6.

Bridgewater finished with 310 yards on 36 of 49 passing with a pair of touchdowns.

The Panthers host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week (1 pm, Fox 46).

