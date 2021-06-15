On a roll: Greensboro graduate earns college bowling scholarship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro’s Spencer Fleming is on a roll.

He earned a college scholarship for bowling. After graduating from Page High School this month, he’ll head off to William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa: one of the top bowling programs in the NAIA division.

“It’s very exciting to know I’m one step closer to making me dream a reality,” Spencer said.

His dream is to make it to the PBA tour one day.

A few years ago, Spencer got his start in the local youth program at Triad Lanes in Greensboro.

“He’s not afraid to put in a little bit of work,” said volunteer coach Monroe Jones. “With his passion and his hard work, he’s got a scholarship now, so he’s been an example and an inspiration to the rest of the kids in our program.”

He won the 2018 Greater Greensboro City Championship, finished eighth in the entire state in 2019, his high game is 279 and his current average is around 195.

Spencer says bowling has given him confidence and taught him about hard work and perseverance.

“The youth program was very crucial and instrumental in helping me get to this point,” Spencer said. “Having that environment with friends hanging out here on the weekends all day. It made my love for bowling a lot stronger.”