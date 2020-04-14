North Davidson High School Girls Soccer players team up with technology to stay in touch

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Davidson High School girls soccer team was off to a super start when the pandemic shut down their season.

“It put everyone in shock,” said senior Alex Lanier. “You always look forward to that last year with your friends.”

Emma Craver added, “We never got a really good solid goodbye so it’s a little disappointing.”

It’s especially painful for the senior class since their soccer careers may be over. Not only do the ladies miss soccer, but they miss hanging out with their teammates.

That’s why they’re using technology to help them stay in touch and stay in shape.

Coach Jose Duarte holds Zoom sessions online.

“I send them weekly workouts,” Duarte said. “We’ve enhanced it from one mile to two miles and challenged them to make sure they challenge themselves.”

During this “down time,” coach has also made it a requirement for the ladies to help out their parents and do daily chores.

Though not together on the soccer field, the North Davidson soccer team is staying together through technology.