Local college student fills void with ‘One Shining Moment’ video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A student at North Carolina State University has kept alive a tradition associated with postseason college basketball.

Max Goren produced his own version of “One Shining Moment,” similar to the video which CBS Sports showcases at the end of the men’s national championship game.

Goren thought he’d seen online a mention that, despite the lack of a tournament, the traditional video should go on.

So, he spent three hours plying YouTube videos to come up with a 3-minute product which earned him recognition from bloggers and podcasters and even a call from an NFL agent.

Goren, who went to West Forsyth High School, was a FOX8 Rookie Anchor in 2018.