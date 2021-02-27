No. 16 Virginia Tech pounds Wake Forest 84-46

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Keve Aluma scored 23 points, Tyrece Radford had 15 and No. 16 Virginia Tech pounded Wake Forest 84-46.
Virginia Tech recorded its largest margin of victory for an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
The previous record for the Hokies was a 94-65 win over Wake Forest in 2011.
Aluma hit 9 of 11 from the floor, including a career-high five 3-pointers.
Nahiem Alleyne added three 3s and finished with 13 points.
Jonah Antonio led the Demon Deacons with 12 points. Wake Forest has lost five straight games.