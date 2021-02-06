No. 16 Virginia Tech escapes with 80-76 OT win at Miami

Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts, center, goes up for a shot against Miami guard Elijah Olaniyi (4) and forward Anthony Walker (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime and No. 16 Virginia Tech defeated Miami 80-76 on Saturday afternoon.

Hunter Cattoor’s two late free throws secured the win for the Hokies (14-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Justyn Mutts scored 22 points and Keve Aluma finished with 16 points for the Hokies.

Cattoor, who had14 points, forced the overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 74.

The basket erased Isaiah Wong’s go-ahead three-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining for Miami.