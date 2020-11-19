No. 15 Coastal Carolina looks for more history vs App State

Coastal Carolina’s Massimo Biscardi (29) kicks a field goal while Charles Ouverson holds during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

No. 15 Coastal Carolina has already made history this season and will look to add another milestone to the record books when it plays Appalachian State this weekend.

The Chanticleers are already the highest-ranked Sun Belt Conference team in history.

Beating the Mountaineers Saturday would give the Chants eight wins this season, the best-ever start for any Sun Belt school.

It also would give them a leg up over Appalachian State in the league’s East Division and ending the four-time defending Sun Belt champs’ run to the title game.

The victory would also continue Coastal’s recent athletic success, most notably ex-Chants golfer Dustin Johnson’s recent Masters win.