No. 1 Clemson dominate Wake Forest, 37-13

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Trevor Lawrence threw for 351 yards and combined for three touchdowns, and No. 1 Clemson continued its domination of Wake Forest with a 37-13 victory in the season opener for both teams.
Trevor Etienne ran for 102 yards and a touchdown for Clemson, which improved to 70-5 since the start of the 2015 season under coach Dabo Swinney.
Clemson has now outscored Wake Forest 152-19 over the last three seasons, holding the Demon Deacons to just one touchdown.
- #CancelNetflix trends over claims ‘Cuties’ film sexualizes children, Ted Cruz joins call for investigation
- Gunshot victim found inside vehicle in critical condition on Randleman Road in Greensboro
- Man charged with first-degree murder, felony assault by strangulation in connection with his aunt’s death in Madison
- For most Americans, extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits to run out this week
- Researchers predict global temperatures to hit highest level in 50 million years