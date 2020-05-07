NFL star Earl Thomas’ wife arrested after holding him at gunpoint over affair, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police in Texas arrested the wife of NFL star Earl Thomas after they say she held him at gunpoint when she went to confront him about an affair.

Police responded to a disturbance call in east Austin around 3:41 a.m. on April 13. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a knife chasing a shirtless man who was holding a gun around a car. They later identified the woman as Nina Thomas, 30, and the man as Earl Thomas. Thomas is a defensive back for the Baltimore Ravens.

Police ordered both to drop their weapons and get on the ground, which they did, according to an arrest affidavit released this week. Another shirtless man and two other women were yelling at the couple from inside the apartment, and there were also two additional women found inside the apartment, the affidavit said.

Earl Thomas told police he was staying at the apartment with his brother, his brother’s girlfriend and her friend, with whom he said he was in a romantic relationship, as he “worked on his relationship with his wife,” according to the affidavit.

He said he was at his home with Nina Thomas the day before and the two got into an argument, so he called the other man to pick him up and the two went to the apartment.

Nina Thomas (Austin Police Department Photo)

Nina Thomas told police she and her husband fought and she got suspicious after he left. She said she checked his Snapchat account and saw him with another woman. She told police she grabbed her husband’s gun and was going to the apartment to scare him.

A woman inside the apartment said she heard yelling coming from the room where her friend and Earl Thomas were. According to the affidavit, she said she heard him say, “Put down the gun,” and a woman’s voice say, “The safety is off. If you come any closer, I’ll shoot you.”

Multiple witnesses said they saw Earl and Nina Thomas arguing over the gun, eventually wrestling over it. They told police Earl Thomas was able to get the gun from his wife, who then armed herself with a knife. The two ended up outside, where police found them.

According to the affidavit, Nina Thomas admitted she put the gun to her husband’s head with the intent to scare him. She said she removed the magazine, thinking the gun would not fire and admitted to disengaging the safety. Police say when they recovered the gun at the scene, there was one bullet in the chamber.

One of the women with Nina Thomas told the police she filmed the incident on her phone. Police reviewed the footage and said it showed Nina Thomas holding the gun to her husband’s head. They also said the video clearly showed her finger on the trigger and the safety disengaged.

Nina was arrested and charged with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She has since bonded out of Travis County Jail.