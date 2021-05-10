NFL player’s brother found dead at Duke Energy electric substation in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man reported missing Saturday night was found dead inside a power substation Sunday morning in Wake County, officials say.

The incident was discovered just after 9 a.m. at a Duke Energy substation near the intersection of Lead Mine and Six Forks roads, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

A Duke Energy worker first discovered the man inside the fence line of the substation.

Raleigh police later identified the man who died as Tyrell Antar Cohen, 25. Cohen is the twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, WGN-TV confirmed.

“It’s believed the man died of electrocution while attempting to climb some of the equipment,” a news release from Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said.

The Chicago Bears later released a statement about Cohen’s death.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen’s twin brother, Tyrell. Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss,” the statement from the team said.

At some point during the search for the Tyrell Cohen, Raleigh police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were involved, the news release said.

“It’s believed that the subject entered the perimeter of the substation while fleeing from law enforcement,” Curry said.

Saturday night, a family member filed a missing person’s report with Raleigh police after Cohen failed to return home.

Raleigh police resumed the search Sunday morning after the report was filed.

“Foul play is not suspected,” Curry said.