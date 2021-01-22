New racing series developed by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham will be based in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A new racing series developed by former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart and former NASCAR Crew Chief Ray Evernham is getting set to launch this summer.

The Superstar Racing Experience, or SRX Racing, will be modeled similar to what the International Race Of Champions (IROC) used to look like, just with more of a grassroots effort. The series offices will be in Mooresville near the Mooresville Dragway.



Evernham is designing the cars that will compete in the series and tells FOX 46 the plan is to have Tony Stewart test the car for the first time in mid-February. A manufacturer will not power the cars, instead, they will be classified as standalone “SRX Racing Car”.

Evernham is a familiar face in motorsports. He won three championships as crew chief with Jeff Gordon and he launched his own NASCAR team in 2001. The team he started brought Dodge back to the sport.

Starting a racing series is something Evernham has considered for quite some time.

“This is where I started. I started at IROC. I worked with Roger Penske several years ago and it was one of the most incredible experiences of my life and I have always wanted to be part of something like that again,” said Evernham.

IROC, known as the International Race of Champions, competed with drivers from across motorsports in equally prepared cars. The series was unable to survive the economic crisis in 2007 and folded after it was unable to find a title sponsor.

Evernham and Tony Stewart’s SRX Racing follow a similar model to IROC. The cars will be equally prepared and focus more on driver ability, not who has the fastest car. Evernham says the series will announce several sponsorships in the coming weeks. Developing the series has come with some challenges.

“Nothing like it has ever been accomplished before, so when I am doing something I am thinking…man I really don’t know how long that will take or how much it’s going to cost. There has been a lot of behind the scenes budgeting, if you will,” said Evernham.

The series will visit six tracks, not big venues like Daytona or Indianapolis, but grassroots tracks like Nashville Fairgrounds in Tennessee.

“It is a true legitimate motorsports competition, but it’s really about entertainment. This is motorsports entertainment and we hope to entertain enough people that they want to watch it on Saturday night. We are going to be your Saturday night, six week in a row, racing soap opera if you will,” said Evernham.



Tickets are already on sale for some of the events and Evernham says some are sold out. As of right now some of the venues are at a limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.



The plan is for the series to last decades. Evernham says drivers have already expressed interest in racing as part of season 2, which planning for a second season is already underway.



Evernham has confirmed to FOX 46 a plan to include a local short track racer in a car each week that will compete against the “superstars” from across motorsports.

The full series schedule and ticket information can be found here: https://www.srxracing.com/