FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots are completing an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(WGHP) — The New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton, according to the Boston Globe.

The team will instead start rookie Mac Jones.

Jones was drafted in April from Alabama.

Newton spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers before he was released. He signed on with the Patriots in June 2020.

