FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady announced that he is leaving the team after nine Super Bowls and six Super Bowl victories.

Brady tweeted the news Tuesday.

“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” Brady said. ” I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared.”

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020