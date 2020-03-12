NCHSAA suspending sports through April 6 amid virus worries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has suspended all athletics events starting Friday night and running through April 6 amid concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus that has become a global pandemic.

The NCHSAA announced the decision Thursday.

It included the indefinite postponement of the men's and women's prep basketball state championship games set for Saturday in Raleigh and Chapel Hill.

The suspension of athletics includes workouts, practices and games.

The NCHSAA says its board of directors “will assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks.”

