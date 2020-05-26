NCAA donates over 7,000 drinks to Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The NCAA has donated nearly 300 cases of Powerade and Dasani bottled

water to Guilford County Schools, according to an NCAA news release.

The donated products (3,576 bottles of Powerade and 3,600 bottles of water) were originally

earmarked to be used during the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s hosting of the 2020 Division lll

NCAA Swimming & Diving National Championships that were canceled due to COVID-19.

The NCAA asked that the products, which were originally provided through its corporate

sponsorships with Powerade and Dasani, not be returned but instead donated to help support

the local community that did not have the opportunity to host the championship event this past

March.

“We are always grateful for community partners like the Greensboro Aquatic Center and their

support of our work and our students. We thank the NCAA for this donation which we will use

to supplement our grab and go and satellite meal programs,” said Cynthia Sevier, GCS School

Nutrition Services Interim Director.

In partnership with Guilford County Schools, the Greensboro Aquatic Center developed a

curriculum-based ‘Learn to Swim’ healthy lifestyle program that debuted in 2011 and has

provided lessons, at no charge to the student, to over 6,750 local second grade students since

its inception.

“I could not think of a better cause than helping support Guilford County Schools, our great

partner in helping to provide swim lessons for their second grade students,” said Greensboro

Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman.