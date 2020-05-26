NCAA donates over 7,000 drinks to Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The NCAA has donated nearly 300 cases of Powerade and Dasani bottled
water to Guilford County Schools, according to an NCAA news release.
The donated products (3,576 bottles of Powerade and 3,600 bottles of water) were originally
earmarked to be used during the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s hosting of the 2020 Division lll
NCAA Swimming & Diving National Championships that were canceled due to COVID-19.
The NCAA asked that the products, which were originally provided through its corporate
sponsorships with Powerade and Dasani, not be returned but instead donated to help support
the local community that did not have the opportunity to host the championship event this past
March.
“We are always grateful for community partners like the Greensboro Aquatic Center and their
support of our work and our students. We thank the NCAA for this donation which we will use
to supplement our grab and go and satellite meal programs,” said Cynthia Sevier, GCS School
Nutrition Services Interim Director.
In partnership with Guilford County Schools, the Greensboro Aquatic Center developed a
curriculum-based ‘Learn to Swim’ healthy lifestyle program that debuted in 2011 and has
provided lessons, at no charge to the student, to over 6,750 local second grade students since
its inception.
“I could not think of a better cause than helping support Guilford County Schools, our great
partner in helping to provide swim lessons for their second grade students,” said Greensboro
Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman.