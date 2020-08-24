NC State pauses athletics activities after 3 new COVID-19 clusters identified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University says it has identified three additional COVID-19 clusters and, as a result, has paused all athletics activities.

One cluster is in Carroll Residence Hall, with nine positive cases, located on the main campus. All residents are being provided with additional information about the situation and the next steps, according to the University.

The second cluster is at the Standard Apartment Complex, located off-campus in the 3100 block of Hillsborough Street. It has five cases identified — all of whom are N.C. State students.

The third cluster is associated with N.C. State athletics, with 27 positive cases identified. Not all cases are student-athletes, the University reported.

Due to the cluster among University athletics, N.C. State temporarily paused all athletic-related activities due to the cluster within its programs, Monday’s alert said.



N.C. State said it will continue to follow all established protocols in consultation with campus and local health officials.



“Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information,” said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan . “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available.”

If you visited Carroll Hall between Aug. 20 and today, officials say you can make an appointment with Student Health Services to be tested, 919-515-2563.