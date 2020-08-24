NC State pauses athletic activities after COVID-19 cluster identified

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University said Monday it is pausing all athletic activities due to an identified COVID-19 cluster.

The university released the following information:

NC State has temporarily paused all athletic-related activities due to an identified cluster within its programs.

NC State Athletics will continue to follow all established protocols in consultation with campus and local health officials.

“Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information,” said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available.”