NC State holds off Pittsburgh’s 2nd-half rally, 65-62

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) drives by Pittsburgh’s Ithiel Horton (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – DJ Funderburk dunked after a Cam Hayes steal to slow down a Pitt rally and swing some late momentum back to N.C. State in a 65-62 Wolfpack victory.

Funderburk finished with 13 points in the balanced N.C. State offense.

Jericole Hellems notched his second double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Braxton Beverly added 14 points and Manny Bates added 10 points and six blocked shots.

Justin Champagnie scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half for Pitt and pulled down 12 rebounds for his twelfth double-double.

Femi Odukale scored 18 with five assists and Terrell Brown scored 11 with 11 rebounds.