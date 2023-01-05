RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University radio broadcaster Gary Hahn will make his return to the microphone next weekend.

Last week, Hahn was suspended indefinitely from his play-by-play duties after making a controversial comment while announcing a bowl game score.

CBS 17 has received confirmation that Hahn will rejoin the Wolfpack Sports Network broadcasts on Saturday, Jan. 14, following his suspension.

Hahn, an employee of broadcast company LEARFIELD Communications and the play-by-play announcer for Wolfpack Sports Network, referenced “illegal aliens” in Texas while announcing an out-of-town score during Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

In audio clips surfacing online, a voice appearing to be Hahn’s can be heard saying, “…Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

In his comments, Hahn may have been referring to the ongoing migrant crisis in El Paso, Texas. The city says people cross the border from all parts of the world “to escape economic devastation and extreme crime.” The city has been coping with the dynamic situation since 2018 but the current surge began in April 2022.

Hahn was recognized as the state’s Sportscaster of the Year in 2011 and 2020 and has been calling Wolfpack football, as well as men’s basketball, since 1991.