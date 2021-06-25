NC State College World Series semifinals game delayed after baseball player tests positive for COVID

Sports

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (WNCN) — At least one N.C. State Wolfpack baseball player has tested positive for COVID-19, and their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores has been delayed, ESPN reports.

The game was delayed until 3:07 p.m.

Sources say that infielder J.T. Jarrett was sent home due to COVID-19.

Another player, relief pitcher Evan Justice is being held out of the contest. Justice recorded a save vs. Vanderbilt when the two teams last met on June 21.

Justice has posted one win and four saves in the Pack’s 2021 postseason run.

He was recently named a Third Team All-American by Perfect Game.

The Wolfpack is set to push toward its first NCAA College Baseball championship series title.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

NBA Stats

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter