NC State College World Series semifinals game delayed after baseball player tests positive for COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (WNCN) — At least one N.C. State Wolfpack baseball player has tested positive for COVID-19, and their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores has been delayed, ESPN reports.

The game was delayed until 3:07 p.m.

Sources say that infielder J.T. Jarrett was sent home due to COVID-19.

Another player, relief pitcher Evan Justice is being held out of the contest. Justice recorded a save vs. Vanderbilt when the two teams last met on June 21.

Game 11 will begin play at 2:07 PM local time on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/obyI7yAcqb — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2021

Justice has posted one win and four saves in the Pack’s 2021 postseason run.

He was recently named a Third Team All-American by Perfect Game.

The Wolfpack is set to push toward its first NCAA College Baseball championship series title.