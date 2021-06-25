NC State College World Series semifinals game delayed after baseball player tests positive for COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (WNCN) — At least one N.C. State Wolfpack baseball player has tested positive for COVID-19, and their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores has been delayed, ESPN reports.
The game was delayed until 3:07 p.m.
Sources say that infielder J.T. Jarrett was sent home due to COVID-19.
Another player, relief pitcher Evan Justice is being held out of the contest. Justice recorded a save vs. Vanderbilt when the two teams last met on June 21.
Justice has posted one win and four saves in the Pack’s 2021 postseason run.
He was recently named a Third Team All-American by Perfect Game.
The Wolfpack is set to push toward its first NCAA College Baseball championship series title.