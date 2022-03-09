US lawmakers push to clear way as NASCAR’s Richard Childress moves ammo to Ukraine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – NASCAR legend Richard Childress has a new ally in trying to get ammunition to Ukrainians fighting the invasion by the Russian army.

Childress last week announced that he had asked Ammo Incorporated, the parent of GunBroker.com, billed as the largest online marketplace for the firearms industry and on whose board he sits, to donate 1 million rounds of ammunition to help the Russians turn back Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Inspired by that effort, U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Cabarrus), whose 8th District is just down the road from Childress’ home in Lexington, has introduced a bill to support that effort.

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Concord)

The American Ammo in Defense of Ukraine Act, forwarded by Hudson and Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Indiana), would waive export rules so that ammo donated by Childress’ effort and others could reach Ukraine more quickly.

“In the face of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian President [Volodymyr] Zelensky announced he ‘needed ammunition, not a ride.’ The American Ammo in Defense of Ukraine Act will do just that by cutting red tape to ensure American ammunition can reach Ukraine faster,” Hudson said in a release, following what Childress had said last week. “America must support Ukraine’s self-defense, and I appreciate Congresswoman Spartz and our colleagues for joining this common-sense bill.”

Hudson said his bill would authorize President Joe Biden to waive Department of State and Department of Commerce export criteria and transportation costs on ammunition.

13th District Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance), 5th District Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk) and 3rd District Rep. Greg Murphy (R-Greenville) are among the 27 members of Congress who signed on to support the bill.

Childress, a former NASCAR driver and owner of Richard Childress Racing, which features his grandson Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick, said he called his friend Fred Wagenhals, chair of Ammo, and said, “Fred, we got to help these people. He stepped right up and said he would do it. Now we are turning our production to this as our No. 1 priority,” Childress said.

“We are going to get that ammunition as quick as we can to them. We are working with government agencies. To get it there quickly, we are working through a private company.”

Ammo’s corporate headquarters are in Scottsdale, Arizona, and it has a manufacturing facility in Wisconsin. Former NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace also is on its board.

Childress said the Ukrainians need what he called “7.62s,” which is a specific caliber bullet that fits in Russian SKS and AK-47s along with some light machine guns.

“We have to do all we can,” he said.