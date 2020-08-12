NC high school football postponed until February, other sports delayed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced its revised schedule for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Association’s Board of Directors met Tuesday night and voted on an amended sports calendar.
Que Tucker, commissioner of NCHSAA, revealed the calendar which showed football practice will begin in February.
First practice: Feb. 8
First game: Feb 26
Final regular season game: April 9
Other sports schedules were altered, including basketball, soccer and golf.