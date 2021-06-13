NC A&T track and field takes home titles in four events at NCAA championships over the weekend

North Carolina A&T’s Cambrea Sturgis, right, wins the women’s 100 meters during the Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Members of NC A&T track and field took home titles in four events at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships over the weekend.

On the final day of the championships at the newly renovated Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, sophomore sprinter Cambrea Sturgis led the women to a fourth-place finish by winning national titles in the women’s 100 and 200 meters and having a third-place finish in the 4×100-meter relay.

Freshman Randolph Ross Jr. won the 400m NCAA national championship on Friday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field with a time of 43.85.

Later in the evening, he helped the Aggies capture the 4×400-meter relay national championship as he joined junior Daniel Stokes and seniors Akeem Sirleaf and Trevor Stewart to run a 3:00.92 race.

NC A&T says the Aggies were the only school at the NCAA championships to have their men and women finish in the top-4 this week.