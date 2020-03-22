NC A&T football players still chasing dreams during coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced us to be flexible and adjust plans.

That's the case with a couple of football players over at NC A&T.

Marcus Pettiford and Justin Gates have big NFL dreams. But for now, it's getting complicated.

They were planning on showing their talents in front of NFL scouts at the HBCU Combine and at a pro day before the coronavirus happened.

"When I first got the email about the Combine being shutdown, I was like 'man, this is going to happen the year I'm ready to go to the league.' The initial hurt is always there," Pettiford said. "But I've always been doing things the hard way. This is just another time I can show what I can do in fighting through adversity."

"I've played here since 2015, so I have good accolades. I feel I'm in a pretty good spot," Gates said.

For now, this Aggie duo will control what they can control: working out, eating right, being prepared.