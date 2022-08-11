HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The NBA has announced that it will be retiring 11-time NBA Champion Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the league in the wake of his passing on July 31.

The life and legacy of 11-time NBA champion and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell will be honored by retiring his uniform number, 6, throughout the league. The iconic Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer will be the first player to have his number retired across the NBA. pic.twitter.com/OSVx02bQDl — NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2022

Russell is the first player in the history of the NBA to receive such a distinction. Joining Jackie Robinson in the ranks of sports legends with their numbers retired leaguewide.

The NBA has also announced that all NBA players will wear a commemorative patch honoring Russell on the right shoulder of their jerseys and every team will display a No. 6 logo on the sidelines near the scorer’s table.

According to Shams Charania, NBA players currently wearing the No. 6 will be grandfathered in and will not be forced to change numbers. The most notable example is LeBron James, who currently sports the No. 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MARCH 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Lakers defeated the Cavaliers 131-120. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

No players currently wearing the No. 6 have announced their intentions in light of Russell’s jersey retirement.