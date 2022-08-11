HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The NBA has announced that it will be retiring 11-time NBA Champion Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the league in the wake of his passing on July 31.
Russell is the first player in the history of the NBA to receive such a distinction. Joining Jackie Robinson in the ranks of sports legends with their numbers retired leaguewide.
The NBA has also announced that all NBA players will wear a commemorative patch honoring Russell on the right shoulder of their jerseys and every team will display a No. 6 logo on the sidelines near the scorer’s table.
According to Shams Charania, NBA players currently wearing the No. 6 will be grandfathered in and will not be forced to change numbers. The most notable example is LeBron James, who currently sports the No. 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers.
No players currently wearing the No. 6 have announced their intentions in light of Russell’s jersey retirement.