NBA issues $85,000 in fines for Hornets-Mavericks dustup; Triad natives the Martin brothers among those fined

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined three players a total of $85,000 for their roles in an altercation during Wednesday’s game between Charlotte and Dallas.
The Mavericks’ James Johnson was fined $40,000, while Charlotte’s Cody Martin was fined $25,000 and the Hornets’ Caleb Martin was fined $20,000.
The Martin brothers are both Triad natives. They played three seasons at Davie County High School before finishing their high school basketball careers at prep powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.
Prior to playing in the NBA, the Martin brothers played college basketball at NC State and Nevada.
